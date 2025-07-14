Support locals students with the 11th Annual Pack the Bus Fundraiser

Synergy Bank, along with community partners, are excited to announce their 11th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July.

The supplies collected in the Bayou Region will be distributed to schools in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“Thanks to the support of our generous community, the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive has donated tens of thousands of school supplies to our local students over the years,” said Synergy Bank. “We are proud to partner with local businesses and civic groups to help students excel and thrive.”

Please see below for a list of most needed school supply items and drop off locations. Supplies will be collected until July 30, 2025 and delivered to the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

The most needed supplies are as follows:

Single subject spiral notebooks (college & wide rule)

24 pack crayons

Packs of pencils (with no logos)

Packs of blue or black ink pens

Glue sticks (schools prefer the sticks not bottles)

Pink pearl erasers

3 prong pocket folders

Pencil colors

Kleenex

Paper towels

Baby wipes

Expo markers

Filler paper/loose leaf paper (wide & college rule)

3×5 index cards

1 inch binders

Tab/index dividers

Backpacks (clear or mesh for Terrebonne)

Washable markers

Packs of white socks

Gently used or new belts (all sizes)

Gently used or new school uniforms (all sizes)

Terrebonne Parish Drop-Off Locations

b1 Bank 1300 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma 708 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma 5830 West Main St. | Houma 5094 Hwy 56 | Chauvin

Bayou Cane Sports Bar – 6613 West Park Ave. | Houma

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3034 Barrow St. | Houma

CrossFit HomeBrew – 184 Alliance Court | Houma

Nick Hebert Insurance Agency – 854 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma

Paisley Park – 6861 West Park Ave. | Houma

Raising Cane’s 1723 Martin Luther King Blvd | Houma 945 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma

RelyOn Nutec – 209 Clendenning Road | East Houma

SoLa Center for the Arts – Municipal Auditorium | 880 Verret St. | Houma

South Louisiana Bank 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma 1308 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma 6405 West Park Ave. | Houma 3916 Hwy 311 | Houma 4343 Hwy 24 | Bourg 2010 Bayou Blue Rd | Houma

Synergy Bank 919 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma 3855 West Park Ave. | Gray 210 Synergy Center Blvd. | Houma 1036 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma

Terrebonne General Health System – 8166 Main St. | Houma

USI Insurance Services – 112 Old Towne Blvd., Suite 103 | Houma

Lafourche Parish Drop-Off Locations