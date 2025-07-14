Support locals students with the 11th Annual Pack the Bus Fundraiser

Governor Landry appoints new Executive Director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration AuthorityJuly 14, 2025
Synergy Bank, along with community partners, are excited to announce their 11th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July.
The supplies collected in the Bayou Region will be distributed to schools in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
“Thanks to the support of our generous community, the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive has donated tens of thousands of school supplies to our local students over the years,” said Synergy Bank. “We are proud to partner with local businesses and civic groups to help students excel and thrive.”
Please see below for a list of most needed school supply items and drop off locations. Supplies will be collected until July 30, 2025 and delivered to the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts in time for the 2025-2026 school year.
The most needed supplies are as follows:
- Single subject spiral notebooks (college & wide rule)
- 24 pack crayons
- Packs of pencils (with no logos)
- Packs of blue or black ink pens
- Glue sticks (schools prefer the sticks not bottles)
- Pink pearl erasers
- 3 prong pocket folders
- Pencil colors
- Kleenex
- Paper towels
- Baby wipes
- Expo markers
- Filler paper/loose leaf paper (wide & college rule)
- 3×5 index cards
- 1 inch binders
- Tab/index dividers
- Backpacks (clear or mesh for Terrebonne)
- Washable markers
- Packs of white socks
- Gently used or new belts (all sizes)
- Gently used or new school uniforms (all sizes)
Terrebonne Parish Drop-Off Locations
- b1 Bank
- 1300 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma
- 708 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma
- 5830 West Main St. | Houma
- 5094 Hwy 56 | Chauvin
- Bayou Cane Sports Bar – 6613 West Park Ave. | Houma
- Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3034 Barrow St. | Houma
- CrossFit HomeBrew – 184 Alliance Court | Houma
- Nick Hebert Insurance Agency – 854 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma
- Paisley Park – 6861 West Park Ave. | Houma
- Raising Cane’s
- 1723 Martin Luther King Blvd | Houma
- 945 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma
- RelyOn Nutec – 209 Clendenning Road | East Houma
- SoLa Center for the Arts – Municipal Auditorium | 880 Verret St. | Houma
- South Louisiana Bank
- 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma
- 1308 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma
- 6405 West Park Ave. | Houma
- 3916 Hwy 311 | Houma
- 4343 Hwy 24 | Bourg
- 2010 Bayou Blue Rd | Houma
- Synergy Bank
- 919 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma
- 3855 West Park Ave. | Gray
- 210 Synergy Center Blvd. | Houma
- 1036 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma
- Terrebonne General Health System – 8166 Main St. | Houma
- USI Insurance Services – 112 Old Towne Blvd., Suite 103 | Houma
Lafourche Parish Drop-Off Locations
- b1 Bank – 14052 W. Main St.| Larose
- Bayou Country Children’s Museum – 211 Rue Betancourt | Thibodaux
- Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 120 Laura Dr. | Thibodaux
- 1st Franklin Financial – 323 North Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux
- CrabTrap Functional Fitness – 1150 Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux
- Eagle Tire & Auto – 105 East 7th St. | Thibodaux
- Nicholls State University – Room 179 Elkins Hall
- Raising Cane’s – 301 North Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux
- South Louisiana Bank – 921 Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux
- Synergy Bank
- 1070 South Acadia Road | Thibodaux
- 209 East Bayou Road | Thibodaux
- Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce – 318 East Bayou Rd. | Thibodaux