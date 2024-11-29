Suspected impairment and excessive speed factors in Lafourche Parish fatal crash

On November 28, 2024, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3185. The crash claimed the lives of 19-year-old Trent Truxillo of Houma and 44-year-old Johnnie Bennett Jr. of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Truxillo was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on LA Hwy 1 at a high rate of speed while approaching the intersection of LA Hwy 3185. At the same time, Bennett Jr. was driving a 2018 Cadillac XTS east on LA Hwy 3185 approaching the intersection of LA Hwy 1. As the Altima approached the intersection, Truxillo disregarded a red traffic signal and struck the Cadillac.

Truxillo and Bennett Jr. were both unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and died at the scene. A front seat passenger in the Altima was properly restrained, sustained critical injuries, and was transported to an out of the area hospital.

Impairment on the part of Truxillo is suspected. Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding greatly heightens the risk of injury or death in a crash, as it can lead to loss of vehicle control, less reaction time to hazards, and increased stopping distances. Additionally, nearly half of all fatal crashes in Louisiana involve an impaired driver. Troopers wish to remind motorists to make responsible decisions and always choose to drive sober.