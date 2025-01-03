TCU Food Bank announces January 2025 Distribution Dates and Locations

LPSO provides security support during 2025 Sugar Bowl following New Year’s Day terrorist attackJanuary 3, 2025
The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank has recently announced their January 2025 distribution dates and locations.
The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.
For more information or questions about the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, please visit their Facebook or website.
January’s 2025 Distribution Dates & Locations
TCU Foodbank Main Office
922 Sunset Ave.
Houma, La. 70360
Wednesdays at 12:30 PM & Saturdays at 8:30AM
Dulac Community Center
125 Coast Guard Rd
Dulac, La. 70353
Jan. 7, 2025 and Jan. 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM
1st and 3rd Tuesday each month
Fletcher Technical Community College
1425 Tiger Drive
Thibodaux, La. 70301
Jan. 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM
1st Thursday of Each Month
Gheens Community Center
1783 Hwy 654
Gheens, La. 70355
Jan. 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
1st Saturday each month
Christ Transformation Core Revival Hub
La Casa Parking Lot in Larose/Cutoff
Cutoff, La 70345
Jan. 13, 2025 at 8:30AM
2nd Monday each month
Living Word Church
916 Hwy 311
Schriever, La. 70395
Jan. 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM
2nd Tuesday each month
Bayou Blue Assembly of God
1403 Prospect Blvd
Houma, La. 70360
Jan. 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM
2nd Thursday Each Month
Christian Assembly
1971 West Park Ave.
Schriever, La. 70359
Jan. 11, 2025 at 8:30AM
2nd Saturday each month
Empower “U”
Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium
1190 N. 10th St.
Thibodaux, La. 70301
Jan. 27, 2025 at 10:30AM
4th Monday each month
Klondyke Park (Hosted by God’s House of Praise)
258 Klondyke Rd
Bourg, La. 70343
Jan. 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
3rd Thursday each month
Life Church
2324 Coteau Rd
Houma, La. 70364
Jan. 25, 2025 at 8:30AM
4th Saturday each month