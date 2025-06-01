TCU Food Bank announces June 2025 distribution dates

What cardio equipment is right for you?June 1, 2025
The Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank has announced distribution dates for June 2025.
The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.
For more information or questions about the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, please visit their Facebook or website.
Photos provided by TCU Food Bank.
TERREBONNE PARISH DISTRIBUTION
June 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd
June 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd
June 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Bayou Blue, 1403 Prospect Blvd, Houma
June 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Ave, Schriever
June 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd
June 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM – Living Word, 916 Hwy 311, Schriever
June 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM – GHOP, 258 Klondyke Park Rd, Bourg
June 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd, Houma
Every Wednesday, 12:30 PM – TCU Main Campus
June 7, 14, 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM – TCU Main Campus
LAFOURCHE PARISH DISTRIBUTION
June 5, 2025 at 1:30 PM – Fletcher, 12N 1425 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux
June 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM – CTCRH, La Casa Parking Lot, Larose/Cutoff
June 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM – Empower U, Warren Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux
June 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Gheens Community Center, 1483 Hwy 654