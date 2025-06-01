TCU Food Bank announces June 2025 distribution dates

The Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank has announced distribution dates for June 2025.

The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.

For more information or questions about the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, please visit their Facebook or website.

Photos provided by TCU Food Bank.

TERREBONNE PARISH DISTRIBUTION

June 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd

June 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd

June 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Bayou Blue, 1403 Prospect Blvd, Houma

June 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Ave, Schriever

June 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd

June 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM – Living Word, 916 Hwy 311, Schriever

June 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM – GHOP, 258 Klondyke Park Rd, Bourg

June 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd, Houma

Every Wednesday, 12:30 PM – TCU Main Campus

June 7, 14, 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM – TCU Main Campus

LAFOURCHE PARISH DISTRIBUTION

June 5, 2025 at 1:30 PM – Fletcher, 12N 1425 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux

June 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM – CTCRH, La Casa Parking Lot, Larose/Cutoff

June 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM – Empower U, Warren Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux

June 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Gheens Community Center, 1483 Hwy 654