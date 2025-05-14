TCU Food Bank aims for 20,000 lbs of donations amid current surge in local hunger

The Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank is on a mission to collect 20,000 pounds of canned food by the end of May to combat local hunger.

Through a series of recent initiatives, the local food bank has been encouraging those in the community to swing by one of their locations and donate whatever they can spare. TCU Food Bank is currently a little over halfway to their goal, reaching 10,900 pounds of food collected in the past several days.

This drive comes at a crucial time for TCU, as there has been a dramatic increase in people needing food over the last several months– with the average amount of people fed rising from 2,300 to 3,200 in March and April alone.

All photos provided by TCU Food Bank.

“We usually bring in a large amount of donations in May, and based off of that we decided to push our goal to 20,000 this year so we can continue to serve the community the best we can,” said Director Daisy Cheramie. “We are seeing a significant increase in people in need in Terrebonne Parish, and at the same time, government cut backs means we are receiving less food. We are really leaning on the community right now.”

Currently, there are drop points open through this weekend to make it easier for people to donate. The locations are as follows:

Anchor Foursquare Church in Dulac

God’s House of Praise in Chauvin

Dularge Fire Department Station 1 in Houma

Dularge Fire Department Station 2 in Houma

Dularge Recreation Center in Theriot

Life Church in Houma

TCU Food Bank in Houma

The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.

For more information about the programs the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank offers, please click here. For real-time updates, please visit their Facebook.