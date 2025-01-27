TCU Food Bank reports empty shelves following record snow storm, urgently requests donations

Following delivery disruptions from last week’s record-breaking snow storm, the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is facing an unprecedented food shortage– leaving hundreds in our community without access to food.

“During the freeze, we gave day bags to the warming shelters in Terrebonne Parish. We had a Second Harvest truck we were expecting that was delayed due to the weather,” explained TCU Director Daisy Chermaie. “We kept distributing during that time, but we weren’t receiving anything in. We are still waiting for our distribution and our shelves are empty.”

There is currently a distribution scheduled for Wednesday, January 29 and Saturday, February 1, with very little on the TCU Food Bank shelves to help the families in need. TCU Food Bank is urgently requesting anyone in the community to donate items to help give back during this difficult time.

Community members are invited to bring any non-perishable food items to the TCU Food Bank located at 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma this week. Anyone wishing to help can also make a monetary donation to the organization so they can purchase food items.

The mission of the TCU Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger. For more information, please visit their Facebook.