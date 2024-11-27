Terrebonne and Lafourche 4-H members compete, win at Louisiana State Fair

AgCenter agents share family Thanksgiving recipes and regional twists on dressingNovember 27, 2024
Congratulations to the local Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish 4-H students, who recently competed and placed in the 2024 State Fair of Louisiana!
Each year, 4-H members from across the state participate in multiple categories in the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, showcasing their skills and competing for prizes. “The State Fair of Louisiana functions as a non-profit entity with a clear mission,” reads a statement from the organization. “To showcase the industrial and agricultural richness of Louisiana while enhancing the quality of life for it’s residents through educational and entertaining initiatives.”
All photos provided by Lafourche Parish 4-H.
Lafourche and Terrebonne 4-H members made a great showing once again, reporting great results and various Grand Champion Titles. See the results below (all information provided individually by Lafourche and Terrebonne 4-H Clubs):
LAFOURCHE PARISH 4-H
- McKayla D., Thibodaux High School:
- Grand Champion Pygmy Doe and Grand Louisiana Bred
- Reserve Champion Louisiana Bred Pygmy Buck
- 2nd place Junior Team Fitting
- Morgan L., Bayou Blue Upper Elementary:
- 1st Place, Marie Leveau
- 4th Place, Charlotte
- 3rd Place, Montana Sage
- 1st Place and Grand Champion Nubian Buck, Junkyard Dog
- Grand Champion LA Bred Buck
- Patton L., Bayou Blue Middle School:
- 4th Place, Big Black Snap
- 4th Place, Shooting Star
- 2nd Place, Tator Tot
- 5th Place, Sweet Magnolia
- Blakely M., Sixth Ward Middle School:
- Champion Intermediate Swine Showman
- Ella R., Lockport Middle School:
- LA Bred Champion Grey Bull
- Amelia S., St. Joseph Catholic Elementary:
- Grand Champion Angus Heifer Open Show
- Market Steer Class Winner
- Eleanor S., St. Joseph Catholic Elementary:
- Grand Champion and Champion LA Bred Angus Heifer in Junior Show
- 2nd Place Junior Team Fitting
- Beau M., Thibodaux High, Participant
TERREBONNE PARISH 4-H
- Madison Hess
- Reserve Champion AOB Dairy Doe
- Grand Champion LA Bred Dairy Doe
- Grand Champion AOB Dairy Buck
- Grand Champion AOB LA Bred Dairy Buck
- Caleb Pitre
- Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe
- Grand Champion LA Bred Nigerian Dwarf Doe
- Supreme Champion LA Bred Dairy Doe
- Grand Champion Nubian Doe
- Reserve Champion Nubian Buck
- Reserve Champion LA Bred Nubian Buck
- Trey Rogers, Participant
- Kolton Hess, Participant
- Madelyn Pitre, Participant
- Claire Pitre, Participant