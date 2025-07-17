Terrebonne Animal Shelter overwhelmed — Immediate fosters and adopters needed to save lives

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter has announced they have once again reached full capacity, and lives are at stake.

This means there are currently no or very limited open kennels for incoming dogs and cats, prompting an urgent need for fosters, adoptions, and volunteers.

“Our shelter is completely out of space, and dogs are at risk. If it is heartbreaking to read this, imagine the level of heartbreak and desperation our staff and volunteers feel having to face the real possibility of being forced to make decisions that no animal lover ever wants to make,” said the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “We are URGENTLY seeking foster homes or adopters for our dogs.”

Your new pet will come with a brief health exam, age and species-appropriate testing, first set of vaccinations, dewormer, microchip, heart worm preventative doze, flea prevention, spaying/neutering, and a starter bag of Science Diet pet food– and of course, a lifetime of love.

Ready to take the next step in Terrebonne Parish? Fill out the TPAS adoption questionnaire here. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at 100 Government Street in Gray. See animals available for adoption on their Facebook.

If you or your family are not ready for the responsibility of adoption, the Animal Shelters urge community members to consider fostering a pet. In foster homes, whether short or long term, animals benefit from the socialization and in-home living experience, and become much more adoptable. Foster families also give these animals a well-deserved break from the shelter and free up kennel space, saving animal lives. Begin the fostering process here.

Learn more about fostering, adoption, volunteering, and more at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter website.