Terrebonne Animal Shelter seeks foster families as kitten population surges

Spring is in full bloom and summer is quickly approaching, which means our area has no shortage of stray kittens.

Due to the extremely high number of kittens, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking local pet lovers to foster and adopt these brand-new furballs.

“Here the shelter, we are overstocked with the newest, fuzziest, biscuit-making models. We are in Urgent need of folks willing to test drive these suckers and give them the gas they need to get the most out of their mileage,” reads a lighthearted social media post from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “Kittens are arriving faster than we can keep up, and we need your help– If you’ve ever considered fostering, now is the time.”

Becoming a foster parent is a significantly rewarding volunteer opportunity, for those who want to help but aren’t quite ready for adoption. You can help bridge the gap for animals who may not be able to thrive on their own within the shelter environment, like infant kittens, medical-recovery animals, and shy animals who need some extra attention. In all cases, the animals benefit from the socialization and in-home living experience, and become much more adoptable.

Photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter provides all materials necessary to properly foster your kitten. Ready to get started? Fill out the Fostering Questionnaire here, or call (985) 873-6709.

Find kittens in your yard and not sure what to do? In shelters worldwide, the phrase “WAIT ’TIL 8” is the golden rule during kitten season. While the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is no stranger to wanting to help kittens in need, it is vital to let mom do her job for the first 8 weeks without interference. The nutrition, warmth, and immune support she provides is crucial for their survival and development.

So, when should you step in if you find some kittens? Check out the flyer below for guidance, and for further information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook.