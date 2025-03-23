Terrebonne Arc celebrates re-opening of Grand Designs, expanding opportunities for adults with disabilities

Terrebonne Arc recently celebrated the re-opening of the Grand Designs, welcoming costumers to an expanded new location.

Grand Designs is a premier screen-printing business and a division of Terrebonne Arc, embodying their mission of creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Be sure to stop by not only to check out their amazing designs, but to support a business that makes a difference in our community,” reads a statement of support from the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

Photos provided.

The new Grand Design officially opened its doors on March 19, 2025 and is located at 865 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM.

Terrebonne Arc has been on a mission to create jobs for adults with developmental disabilities since 1962, and for over 50 years, has become a leading Arc in the nation. Terrebonne Arc boasts innovative job opportunities and services that include Pre-Vocational Training, Vocational Training, Health Services, Residential Services, Therapies, and Transportation.

“Terrebonne Arc has been able to soar beyond new heights with over a dozen local businesses and counting that serve the residents of Terrebonne Parish and beyond, as well as providing creative jobs for local men and women,” reads a statement from the organization. “We value people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities in Terrebonne Parish having access to innovative services to achieve employment, community living, and inclusion.”

For more information about Terrebonne Arc and their community work, please visit their Facebook or website.