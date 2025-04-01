Terrebonne Churches United announces April distribution dates for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes

Terrebonne Churches United has announced commodity distribution dates for April in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.

The dates, times, and locations of upcoming distributions are as follows:

TERREBONNE PARISH

April 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM – Living Word, 916 Hwy 311 in Schriever

Living Word, 916 Hwy 311 in Schriever April 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Bayou Blue, 1403 Prospect Boulevard in Houma

Bayou Blue, 1403 Prospect Boulevard in Houma April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Avenue in Schriever

Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Avenue in Schriever April 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Road

Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Road April 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM – GHOP, Klondyke Park, 225 Klondyke Road in Bourg

GHOP, Klondyke Park, 225 Klondyke Road in Bourg April 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Life Church, 2324 Couteau Road in Houma

Life Church, 2324 Couteau Road in Houma Every Wednesday at 12:30 PM – TCU Main Campus, 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma

TCU Main Campus, 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma April 5 and 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM – TCU Main Campus, 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma

LAFOURCHE PARISH

April 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM – Fletcher, 12N 1425 Tiger Drive in Thibodaux

Fletcher, 12N 1425 Tiger Drive in Thibodaux April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Gheens Community Center, 1483 Hwy 654

Gheens Community Center, 1483 Hwy 654 April 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM – CTCRH, La Casa Parking Lot, Larose/Cut Off

CTCRH, La Casa Parking Lot, Larose/Cut Off April 21, 2025 at 10:30 AM – Empower U, Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank on Facebook or their website.