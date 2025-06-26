Terrebonne Council members vote to overturn President Bergeron’s highly controversial Housing Board removals

At last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, Parish President Jason Bergeron faced intense backlash following the removal of several commissioners of the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority Board.

The removed commissioners were legally represented by attorney Tanner Magee during the public meeting. The Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority alleged that these recent removals were designed to dismantle the board and remove Executive Director Nikita Gilton, who has been involved with the organization since 2013.

The Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority is responsible for providing safe, quality, and affordable housing for low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

“I don’t take this lightly, I take this very seriously. The person appointed to lead a board should work in the matter of what’s best for the entire Parish,” said Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “I feel it is with cause that these commissioners are removed from this board, in order to move the housing crisis forward in Terrebonne Parish.”

Terrebonne Parish Attorney Michelle Neil read the 13 charges brought forth by President Bergeron which led to the removal.

Witnesses for Parish President’s case included Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority Commissioner Jerome Boykin, Communications Director Robbie Lee, Housing and Human Services Director Kelli Varnado, and Talisa Clark. (2:09:00 in meeting)

Following these witnesses, attorney Tanner Magee spoke before the council in defense. (2:30:00 in meeting)

“These men and women give up their time, effort, and experience to their community,” said Tanner Magee. “I want you all to understand what these stakes are. This is not about whether commissioners did their job. This is about the Parish President and commissioners have a disagreement about how to spend FEMA money.”

Witnesses in the defense were Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority Chairperson Cheryl Chauvin-Hebert and Consultant Jamie McDaniel (3:00:00 in meeting). Executive Director Nikita Gilton then answered questions regarding her work with the organization. (3:22:00 in meeting)

“This conversation is about my ego, but I go back to where we started: we have a housing crisis, and right now, we don’t have a plan of what that looks like,” said President Bergeron in his closing remarks (beginning at 3:58:00 in meeting). “I have no doubt that these are good people, but that is not what this is about. I feel like I have done my responsibility and my job to hold these housing commissioners responsible.”

“There’s no doubt that President Bergeron is trying to get people in houses. But that is not the issue that’s before you,” said Magee in his closing remarks (beginning at 4:05:00). “This isn’t a political decision, this is a legal decision. I think this personally is a travesty, to haul these people in front of you tonight, to pick apart what they haven’t done when they are doing everything they can. Who is going to want to serve on a board in Terrebonne Parish?”

At the conclusion of the meeting at 11:00 PM, the Terrebonne Parish Council voted to overturn the Parish President’s removal of the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority commissioners. The final vote was 5-4.