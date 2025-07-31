Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex to be renamed in honor of late Sheriff Jerry Larpenter

During their regular meeting on July 30, 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Council unanimously voted to dedicate the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex in honor of the late Sheriff Jerry Larpenter. The Complex will further be renamed the Jerry J. Larpenter Criminal Justice Complex.

Jerry Larpenter served the people of Terrebonne Parish with honor and dedication for close to 40 years, 30 of which he served as Sheriff. During his tenure with the local agency, Sheriff Larpenter worked throughout many divisions, but was most well-known for his huge personality, and his love of Terrebonne Parish. He passed peacefully in June of this year.

This dedication is meaningful in multiple ways– not only did Sheriff Larpenter serve the community, but in the 1980’s, he himself worked to fund and create the Criminal Justice Complex.

“On behalf of Jerry and I, our family, and our close friends, we’d like to say thank you very much for this honor,” said Priscilla Larpenter, Jerry’s wife.

“It is because of Jerry’s sharpness and resourcefulness that he got things done in our parish,” said Councilman John Amedee. “It is only right that we name the complex after him. It is a testament to all he has done in our community. It’s an exciting day to know that his legacy lives on.” Several council members echoed this sentiment.

The ordinance reads as follows:

“WHEREAS, after being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force with military police and special forces training, Jerry Larpenter began his career as a patrolman with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He moved through the ranks, joining the motorcycle division, becoming a detective, and commanding the SWAT team and the uniform division patrol before being named chief criminal deputy, a career spanning 22 years; and

“WHEREAS, Larpenter was a graduate of numerous law enforcement training courses, including the prestigious FBI leadership Academy, and has been recognized multiple times for outstanding service by the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Customs department. In a parish covered by 850 square miles of water, Larpenter created a full-time water patrol consisting of seven vessels and with five officers to protect recreational boaters, handle commercial traffic emergencies, and investigate crimes on the water that average nearly 1000 incidents a year; and

“WHEREAS, Larpenter was named as a member in the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame that acknowledges men and women of Louisiana who have served their community and their state and the honorable professions of law enforcement, the judiciary, and criminal justice systems, as well as other related governmental and educational fields; and

“WHEREAS, Larpenter created full-time school resource officers that allow the placement of these officers in school, thus allowing students to learn in a safe environment, and has developed the Single Point Assessment Resource Center (SPARC), a referral service for at-risk kids and their families; and

“WHEREAS, during his tenure as Sheriff, Larpenter secured funding for the Terrebonne

Parish Criminal Justice Complex, which increased jail capacity from 90 to 800 detainee/prisoner beds; and

“WHEREAS, Jerry J Larpenter passed away on June 19, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of service, strength, and a deep commitment to community; and

“WHEREAS, in honor of Jerry J. Larpenter’s lifetime of service to Terrebonne Parish, the

Terrebonne Parish Council wishes to rename the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex to The Jerry J. Larpenter Criminal Justice Complex; and

“WHEREAS, in the event that the current Criminal Justice Complex is replaced or rebuilt, the new complex shall also be dedicated and named after Jerry J. Larpenter.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Terrebonne Parish Council on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government that the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex name be changed to the Jerry J. Larpenter Criminal Justice Complex, and any replacement Criminal Justice Complexes be named after him as well.”

To watch the meeting in full, please click here.