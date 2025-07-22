Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild relaunches free Summer Art Camps with money raised from Brushes, Bids, and Booze event

Using the funds raised from their inaugural Brushes, Bids, and Booze event this past spring, The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild officially relaunched their free summer art camps this year– bringing easy art access to kids in our community.

The Brushes, Bids, and Booze event was held for the first time this past April, where art lovers came together to raise money for creative programming in the bayou region. Community leaders become artists for a night as they tried their hands at painting, auctioning off their very own masterpieces. Several professional artists were also present conducting live paintings, which were available for auction.

The inaugural event ultimately raised over $25,000 for local art programming, which was poured directly into relaunching free summer art classes for kids. Over the last two months, over 60 kids ages 6-18 gathered at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to paint, draw, and get immersed in the visual arts– entirely free of charge.

“The classes were such a success. Everyone loved it and had such a great time,” said Janice McBride with the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “The Brushes, Bids, and Booze fundraiser made it completely free, and parents were so happy about it. Some kids never would’ve had the opportunity to attend art classes otherwise, which just makes it even more special.”

Along with free summer art classes for kids, the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will be using the rest of the funds to host free art classes for local adults with developmental disabilities. This class will take place on August 2, 2025 from 1:00-3:00 PM. If you are interested in signing up, please contact the Guild at (985) 851-2198.

Following the success of the inaugural event, the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Bayou Regional Arts Council are planning to host their second annual Brushes, Bids, and Booze event in the spring of 2026.

“It felt really great to see the funds go back into the community like this,” continued McBride. “It’s a wonderful feeling to not have to worry about funding classes that benefit our youth.”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.