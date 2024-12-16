Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to offer free art classes in 2025

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to announce that they will offer free art classes through the month of January.

Local young artists ages 8-18 years are invited to kick off the new year with a variety of free art classes, including collages, water colors, color theory lessons, and more.

The lesson dates, times, and details are as follows:

January 11, 2025

Session A (ages 8-12) – Watercolors, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with instructor Regina Babin

Session B (ages 13-18) Watercolors, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM with instructor Regina Babin

January 18, 2025

Session A (ages 8-12) – Complimentary Colors, 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM with instructor Tonia Guidry

Session B (ages 13-18) – Advanced Complimentary Colors, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM with instructor Tonia Guidry

January 25, 2025

Session A (ages 8-12) – Collage, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with instructor Geri Dugas

Session B (ages 13-18) – Water Lillies, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM with instructor Lee Aucoin

To sign up for any of these classes, please contact Janice McBride at (318) 505-2087 or Jennifer Jenkins at (985) 637-3894. All classes are held at 630 Belanger Street in Houma.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild was founded in 1963 with the simple and profound goal to promote art and culture in Terrebonne Parish. Located in the heart of downtown Houma, the local Guild is on a mission to promote the unique spirit our local artists–of all ages– have to offer.

For more information about the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, please visit their Facebook page.