Terrebonne General announces partnership with Fletcher, expanding Nursing and Allied Health Programs

Terrebonne General Health System has announced a partnership with Fletcher Technical Community College which will expand the Nursing and Allied Health Programs on the local campus.

The addition of this dedicated Nursing and Allied Health area at Fletcher will centralize all existing programs into one location, enhancing collaboration and operational efficiency.

This expansion will further enable the Division of Nursing and Allied Health to increase its offerings by introducing new programs to better serve students in the bayou region. Programs such as Cardiovascular Sonography, Radiologic Technology, Ophthalmic Assistant, and Pharmacy Technician will benefit from purpose-built classroom and laboratory space.

Photos provided by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

“Having this level of training capacity and expertise available locally is very valuable to the healthcare industry,” says Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO, Terrebonne General Health System. “This partnership gives students greater access to valuable healthcare career training in their community, and we are happy to play a large role in making this win-win scenario happen.”

Existing programs, including Surgical Technology and Respiratory Therapy, will benefit by gaining access to state-of-the-art lab facilities, creating opportunities to increase enrollment and improve hands-on training. With these advancements, students will no longer need to leave the region to pursue rewarding careers in these high-demand allied health fields.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to partner with Terrebonne General Health System on the renovations to our newly dedicated Allied Health area. Fletcher strives each day to educate and train our community’s workforce. This partnership will allow the College the opportunity to not only enhance the educational experience, but also expand into new fields of study, providing greater career opportunities to our community,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, PhD, Chancellor, Fletcher Technical Community College.