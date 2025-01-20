Terrebonne General Announces Weather-Related Closures and Advisories

Single-vehicle crash involving pedestrian and 18-wheeler claims the life of Lafourche Woman
January 20, 2025
Louisiana State Police stresses road safety during upcoming Winter Weather Event
January 20, 2025
Single-vehicle crash involving pedestrian and 18-wheeler claims the life of Lafourche Woman
January 20, 2025
Louisiana State Police stresses road safety during upcoming Winter Weather Event
January 20, 2025

Due to the impending dangerous weather conditions that our area is facing, and with everyone’s safety in mind, Terrebonne General Health System has implemented the following weather-related advisories:

  • Terrebonne General Outpatient Clinics both on and on campus will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. 
  • The Emergency Department will remain open through the weather event.  

Please take all necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe and warm.  

Terrebonne General Health System
Terrebonne General Health System

Related posts

January 20, 2025

Louisiana State Police stresses road safety during upcoming Winter Weather Event

Read more