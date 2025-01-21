Terrebonne General extends weather-related closures and advisories

Due to the impending dangerous weather conditions that our area is facing, and with everyone’s safety in mind, Terrebonne General Health System has implemented the following weather-related advisories:

Terrebonne General Outpatient Clinics both on and off campus will be closed on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Appointments will be rescheduled.

The Emergency Department will remain open through the weather event.

Please take all necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe and warm.