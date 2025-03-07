Terrebonne General Health System advises about recent Scam Alert

Terrebonne General Health System is aware of a texting scam involving fraudulent messages claiming to be from One Advantage, a debt collector acting on our behalf. Please note that we do not use this company, and any messages you receive from them are not legitimate.

To protect your personal information, never share sensitive details through unverified links or respond to unsolicited texts. If you are unsure about a communication, please reach out to us directly using verified contact information. Stay safe and vigilant!

