Terrebonne General Health System employees donate $2,500 to the LSNA Sister Lucie Leonard Recovering Nurse Program Fund

Terrebonne General Health System employees were delighted to donate $2,500.00 to the Louisiana State Nurses Association (LSNA) Sister Lucie Leonard (SLL) Recovering Nurse Program Fund on July 21, 2025.

Terrebonne General’s incredibly generous staff participated in a Spirit Link Fundraiser during National Nurses and Hospital Weeks in May, which resulted in the money raised.

In 2015, the Louisiana Nurses Foundation established the Sister Lucie Leonard Recovering Nurse Fund to assist nurses in their recovery from substance use disorders. The Fund provides short-term financial grants to eligible Registered Nurses who are undergoing treatment for a substance use disorder and require financial assistance to enter or remain in active treatment.

“We are so very proud of our employees for truly making a difference in the lives of nurses who need assistance in their recovery from substance use disorders,” says Teresita McNabb, RN, MHA Sr. VP of Clinical Services. “Nursing can be a challenging profession, and this donation speaks volumes about the caring nature of our team at Terrebonne General.”

“The Louisiana Nurses Foundation is honored to receive a generous $2,500.00 grant from Terrebonne General Health System, directed to the Sister Lucie Leonard (SLL) Recovering Nurse Program Fund for Supporting Nurses in Recovery. This compassionate fundraising gift reflects the deep commitment of nurses supporting fellow nurses on their journey toward healing and professional restoration. By investing in recovery and resilience, Terrebonne General’s Nursing Division exemplifies the power of peer support in sustaining a strong, dedicated nursing workforce for the future. We are deeply grateful for their benevolence and leadership in advancing the well-being of Louisiana’s nursing community,” explained Coletta C. Barrett, DNP, MHA, RN, FAHA, FAHCE – President, Louisiana Nurses Foundation.

“I hope others will be inspired by the generosity of the Terrebonne General Health System employees as we continue our efforts to uplift and support our nursing workforce. Contributions to the Sister Lucie Leonard (SLL) Recovering Nurse Program Fund are tax-deductible and can be made online for convenience. Every donation is truly appreciated,” said Ahnyel Burkes, Executive Director, Louisiana Nurses Foundation.

For more information and inquiries about the Sister Lucie Leonard Fund, please contact 225-

605-3090 or Email LNFSLL@lsna.org.