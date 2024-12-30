Terrebonne General Health System honors December 2024 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

December 30, 2024
December 30, 2024
December 30, 2024
December 30, 2024

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for December.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.


Congratulations to the December 2024 honorees Eliana Bufkin and Macy Boudreaux!

Eliana Bufkin – Sr. 2025: Houma Christian School, 4.2  Weighted GPA, Honor Graduate, National Honor Society, Student Government President,  BETA, FCA, Spirit Committee, Varsity Cheer Co-Captain. Nominated by: Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet.

Click Here to Play Interview Video


 

Macy Boudreaux – Sr. 2025: South Terrebonne High School, 3.78 GPA, National Honor Society, Student Council,   Class Treasurer, Homecoming Court, Volleyball, Soccer (All-District), Softball (All-District). Nominated by Athletic Director Archie Adams.

Click Here to Play Interview Video

Terrebonne General Health System
