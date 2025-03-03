Terrebonne General Health System honors February 2025 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for February.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.

Congratulations to the February 2025 honorees Peyton Wininger and Tyden Eschete!

Peyton Wininger – Sr. 2025- Terrebonne High School, Honor Graduate, Teenager of the Year Candidate, National Honor Society, Student Council President, Interact Treasurer, Campus for Christ, Relay for Life. Nominated by Instructor Erin Boudreaux.

Tyden Eschete – Sr. 2025- Terrebonne High School, Honor Graduate, Teenager of the Year Candidate, Bowling Captain, BETA E Board Member, National Honor Society, Student Council, Quiz Bowl Captain. Nominated by Instructor Erin Boudreaux.

