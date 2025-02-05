Terrebonne General Health System honors January 2025 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for January.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.

Congratulations to the January 2025 honorees Keiryn Dupre and Jaycee Charlet!

Keiryn Dupre – Sr. 2025: H.L. Bourgeois High School, 4.21 Weighted GPA, Honor Graduate, National Honor Society, ACT: 26, Raindancers, BETA Student Council, Adv. Choir. Nominated by: Leah Rauhaus, Instructor.

Click Here to Play Interview Video

Jaycee Charlet – Sr. 2025: Houma Christian School, 3.95 GPA, National Honor Society, Student Council, BETA State President, FCA, Volleyball (All-District), Basketball, Track ‘n Field, Soccer. Nominated by: Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet.

Click Here to Play Interview Video