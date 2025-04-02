Terrebonne General Health System honors March 2025 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for March.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.

Congratulations to the March 2025 honorees Elizabeth Vitter and Landon English!

Elizabeth Vitter – Sr. 2025- H.L. Bourgeois High School, Honor Graduate (3.78 GPA), Teenager of the Year Candidate, National Honor Society, Student Council Treasurer, Interact, Raindancers, Swim Team, Bowling, BETA. Nominated by Instructor Justin T. Ward.

Click Here to Play Interview Video

Landon English – Sr. 2025- Terrebonne High School, Honor Graduate, 3.83 GPA, LHSAA Academic All-State Football Team, National Honor Society, THS Coaches Award. Nominated by Tracy Adam.

Click Here to Play Interview Video