Terrebonne General Health System honors November 2024 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for November.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.

Congratulations to the November 2024 honorees Tristen Rhodes and Britt Coyle Jr.!

Tristen Rhodes – Sr. 2025: Houma Christian School, 4.28 Weighted GPA, Honor Graduate, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl Team Captain, BETA, Student Government, Woodmen Life American History Award. Nominated by Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet.

Click Here to Play Interview Video

Britt Coyle Jr. – Sr. 2025: Covenant Christian Academy, 3.73 GPA, National Honor Society, BETA, Track and Field, Cross Country, Soccer. Nominated by Assistant Principal Troy Jackson

Click Here to Play Interview Video