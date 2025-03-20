Terrebonne General Health System update regarding One Advantage alert

Merritt James Olivier
March 20, 2025
Very cold weather expected Friday morning, as Red Flag Fire Warning continues
March 20, 2025
Merritt James Olivier
March 20, 2025
Very cold weather expected Friday morning, as Red Flag Fire Warning continues
March 20, 2025

Terrebonne General Health System can confirm that One Advantage is a debt collector for Physician Practice Partners, a subsidiary of Terrebonne General Health System.  “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” reads a statement from the hospital.

 

 

Terrebonne General Health System
Terrebonne General Health System

Related posts

March 20, 2025

Very cold weather expected Friday morning, as Red Flag Fire Warning continues

Read more