Terrebonne General Performance Training Center opens new expanded location

Terrebonne General Performance Training Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its all-new expanded location. The upgraded facility features expanded workout areas, state-of-the-art equipment, and expert-led programs dedicated to supporting the fitness goals of student-athletes and the general population.

To commemorate the grand opening, Terrebonne General Performance Training Center hosted a special event on March 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests enjoyed guided tours, nutritional consultations with a registered dietitian, giveaways, and on-site free health screenings with the Mobile CARE Clinic.

“We are excited to unveil this enhanced facility, which offers a modern and dynamic space for individuals of all fitness levels,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System CEO. “Our goal is to provide an environment where everyone—from beginners to student-athletes—feels empowered to achieve their ultimate goals,” she added.

The Performance Training Center is located at 443 Corporate Drive, Houma, LA 70360. Memberships are now available, and there is no enrollment fee. For more information, visit tghealthsystem.com or call 985-850-6206.