Terrebonne General to resume full operations this Friday

Due to dangerous road conditions because of the weather and recommendations by parish, and state officials as well as with everyone’s safety in mind, Terrebonne General Health System has implemented the following weather-related advisories:

Terrebonne General Outpatient Clinics both on and on campus will remain closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Staff will be contacting patient to reschedule appointments.

The Emergency Department will remain open and essential services and personnel are being provided.

We look forward to being fully operational on Friday, January 24, pending any safety advisories. Please continue to continue to take all necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe and warm.