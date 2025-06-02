Terrebonne General’s Mobile CARE Clinic Announces Free Health Screenings This June

Terrebonne General Health System’s Mobile CARE Clinic has announced dates, times, and locations they will be available for free screenings across Houma this June.

The Mobile CARE Clinic is a state-of-the-art mobile clinic which assists Terrebonne General in providing health and wellness services to the Bayou Region. The clinic is furnished with the latest medical equipment and staffed with experienced healthcare professionals, who will provide preventive care, health promotion, and education. The Mobile CARE Clinic officially opened in May of 2023.

“With the Mobile CARE Clinic, we have a solution that will allow us to travel to the communities that need it most to provide health and wellness services,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System. “We look forward to visiting locations throughout our community and assisting those with access to healthcare.”

During the month of June, the Mobile CARE Clinic will provide a wide variety of screenings, vaccinations, and more. The dates and times are as follows:

Friday, June 6, 2025 – Free Screening Event – 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at 778 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma (Event Code: 441D4F)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 – Juneteenth Free Screenings – 11:00 AM-4:00 PM at 301 W Tunnel Blvd., Houma (Event Coade: 4429BE)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 – Senior Free Screenings – 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at 2814 Senator St., Houma (Event Code: 443E4E)

Saturday, June 28, 2025 – United Houma Nation Pow Wow Free Screenings – 9:00 AM-12:00 PM at 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma (Event Code: 4448AB)

For more information about Terrebonne General Health System and their upcoming events, please visit their website.