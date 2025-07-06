Terrebonne General’s Mobile Clinic rolls out July schedule

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System announced its Mobile Care Clinic will be making stops across the region in July, offering free health screenings and affordable physicals for the community.

The Mobile Care Clinic will kick off its July events on Sunday, July 13, at Juice Fest in downtown Houma Courthouse Square, providing wellness and CPR education from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. No event code needed.

On Tuesday, July 15, the clinic will be at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit, 600 Polk St. in Houma, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering $10 sports physicals for back-to-school preparation. No event code needed.

Free health screenings will be available Thursday, July 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Branch Library, 778 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Screenings will include blood pressure, resting pulse rate, blood glucose and lipid profiles, weight and waist circumference measurements, and health consultations. Event code: 44571E

The Mobile Care Clinic will also provide colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Wednesday, July 30, at Winn-Dixie, 1803 Hwy. 3125 in Gramercy, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as free health screenings. Screenings will include blood pressure, resting pulse rate, blood glucose and lipid profiles, weight and waist circumference measurements, and health consultations. Event Code: 44943D

The final stop will be Thursday, July 31, at the South Regional Library, 4377 Bayouside Drive in Houma, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering free A1C screenings and diabetes education. Event Code: 4481C8

Community members are encouraged to pre-register online at this link using the event codes provided for each date.