Terrebonne High School makes history with Kate Henning elected President of Louisiana Student Councils

Congratulations to Terrebonne High School Student Council members and junior Kate Henning, who was recently named President of the Louisiana Association of Student Councils.

Although the council is lead by Kate Henning, the entire Terrebonne High School Student Council will work within this important role. This also marks the first time that students from Terrebonne High School have been elected to this statewide position.

As state president, the students will facilitate meetings with other officers and district presidents, help put on the LASC Summer Workshop this June, and will oversee planning for the 2026 State Convention.

Photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

“As a graduate of Terrebonne High, I’m very proud of you and this accomplishment,” said board member DeHart. “Congratulations to all of you and keep up the good work.”

Congratulations to these students for their accomplishment! To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Board meeting, please click here.