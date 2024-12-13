Terrebonne Mosquito Spraying Mission announced for December 13-15

E.D. White fell to Archbishop Shaw in the Division II Select State ChampionshipDecember 13, 2024
Gulf Coast Social Services announces new 24/7 Youth Mobile Crisis HotlineDecember 13, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced that there will be a mosquito spraying mission beginning Friday, December 13, 2024, and lasting through Sunday, December 15, 2024 in the Savanne Rd/Hwy 311 and Central Houma areas.
The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed that mosquito samples from these areas have tested positive for West Nile Encephalitis. Mitigation efforts will begin immediately.