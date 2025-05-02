Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announces $5 adoptions for the month of May

It’s time to find your new best friend, just in time for summer!

For the entire month of May, dog adoptions at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter are just $5 instead of the usual $50.

Your new pet will come with a brief health exam, age/species-appropriate testing, first set of vaccinations, dewormer, microchip, heart worm preventative doze, flea prevention, spaying/neutering, and a starter bag of Science Diet pet food– and of course, a lifetime of love! These pets are ready to go home!

Ready to take the next step? Fill out the adoption questionnaire here. Want to browse all of the available cuties? Check out the lineup here. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at 100 Government Street in Gray.

If you or your family are not ready for the responsibility of adoption, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter urges community members to consider fostering a pet. In foster homes, whether short or long term, animals benefit from the socialization and in-home living experience, and become much more adoptable. Foster families also give these animals a well-deserved break from the shelter and free up kennel space, saving animal lives. Learn more about fostering here.

Worried you don’t have what it takes to support an animal? “The shelter can give you whatever you need to foster! Kennels, food, toys… WE HAVE IT!” continues the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “Please, consider opening your home to a homeless dog. Just come by and we can match you with a dog, even if it’s just for one week!”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook, or call (985) 873-6709.