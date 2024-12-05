Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter offers free adoptions in December

The holiday season just got brighter for Terrebonne Parish’s shelter animals. Thanks to the generosity of Gary and Faye Blanchard and their rescue gang, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter (TPAS) is waiving all adoption fees for the entire month of December!

This incredible gesture gives prospective pet owners the perfect opportunity to open their hearts and homes to a furry friend in need. Whether it’s a playful kitten or a loyal dog, you can give a shelter animal the ultimate gift—a loving forever home.

“With free adoptions throughout December, there’s no better time to add a new member to your family,” says the shelter.

Adoption Hours

Monday to Friday: 10 AM – 4 PM

10 AM – 4 PM Saturday: 10 AM – 2 PM

Visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA, or view the adoptable animals online at tpcg.org/adoption.

Celebrate the season of giving by giving a shelter pet a second chance. Make this December unforgettable for both you and your new companion.

For more information, call TPAS at 985-873-6709 or email animalshelter@tpcg.org.