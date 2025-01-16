Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter reaches max capacity for homeless dogs, urgently requests fosters and adoptions

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced this week that just two weeks into 2025, they have officially reached 100% kennel capacity for local homeless dogs.

“The shelter reached max capacity for dogs! There are more coming in than leaving, and we have ZERO kennels open,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “We are in desperate need for people to adopt and foster.”

Adoptions are only $50 each, and $5 for military, veterans, an first responders– so if you are considering adopting your new best friend, now is a great time to do it. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at 100 Government Street in Gray.

Photos of adoptions provided by the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Your new pet will come with a brief health exam, age/species-appropriate testing, first set of vaccinations, dewormer, microchip, heart worm preventative doze, flea prevention, spaying/neutering, and a starter bag of Science Diet pet food– and of course, a lifetime of love! Begin the adoption process here.

If you or your family are not ready for the responsibility of adoption, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter urges community members to consider fostering a pet. In foster homes, whether short or long term, animals benefit from the socialization and in-home living experience, and become much more adoptable. Foster families also give these animals a well-deserved break from the shelter and free up kennel space, saving animal lives. Learn more about fostering here.

Worried you don’t have what it takes to support an animal? “The shelter can give you whatever you need to foster! Kennels, food, toys… WE HAVE IT!” continues the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “Please, consider opening your home to a homeless dog. Just come by and we can match you with a dog, even if it’s just for one week.”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook, or call (985) 873-6709.