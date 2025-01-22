Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter reminds community members to protect pets in persistent cold weather

With the recent arctic blast across the bayou, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is reminding pet owners to make sure their furry friends are safe in the persistent freezing temperatures.

In Terrebonne Parish, animals must be provided with proper food, water, shelter, space, veterinary care, and grooming. This includes proper shade for those hot days and heat or an indoor space when the temperature reaches below 32 degrees.

Dogs normally housed outside MUST be brought to an indoor space or provided with a heat source (heaters, heat lamps, etc.) that keeps temperatures above freezing.

Community cats can survive cold weather by seeking shelter, eating more food, and using their body heat to stay warm. You can help community cats in cold weather by providing food, water, and shelter.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would also like to remind the public not to take in any wild animals during this weather event. Wild animals have adapted overtime to deal with this type of winter weather condition, and it is important that they remain in their environment. If you see orphaned or abandoned wildlife, please call our office at 1-800-442-2511.

If you see an animal that is without proper care, please contact Animal Control at (985) 873-6709 or email animalshelter@tpcg.org. If the situation is urgent and after-hours, contact TPSO (985) 876-2500 or HPD (985) 873-3671.