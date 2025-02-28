Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter seeking volunteers for weekend adoption events

Calling animal lovers of all ages! The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers to help participate in crucial adoption events, helping furry friends find their forever homes.

“To participate in adoption events at our local businesses, we rely on dedicated volunteers willing to transport and promote our animals for adoption,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “Adoption events are fun, easy, and rewarding, giving the animals a chance for some much-needed time out of the shelter and exposure to potential adopters.”

In order to participate in these adoption events, the local shelter is seeking volunteers. There is no age limit for adoption events, as long as children under 18 have a guardian present.

Why help out? Volunteers can look forward to:

Making a Difference – Each event increases our animals’ chances of finding a forever home.

– Each event increases our animals’ chances of finding a forever home. Community Engagement – These events can inspire others to get involved, whether through volunteering, fostering, donating, or adopting.

– These events can inspire others to get involved, whether through volunteering, fostering, donating, or adopting. Feeling Great – Experience the joy and fulfillment of helping animals in need.

Adoption events typically take place on Saturdays between 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Anyone who is willing to engage with the public to help animals is welcome to volunteer. If you are interest, please call the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 873-6709 or send an email to animalshelter@tpcg.org.

Not available to volunteer for adoption events? Don’t worry, there are plenty of other ways to help out. Read more about ways to get involved here.

The mission of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers and nuisances caused by uncontrolled animals, ensuring the protection of animals from mistreatment, and promoting and motivating responsible pet ownership. For more information about the local shelter, and to find out how to adopt or foster, please visit their Facebook or website.