Terrebonne Parish announces repair timeline for Boudreaux Canal Bridge following emergency closure

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced a timeline for the repair of the Boudreaux Canal Bridge.

The Boudreaux Canal Bridge closed suddenly on June 10, 2025, posing serious risk to the safety and welfare of Terrebonne Parish citizens– and bringing the total number of closed bridges in the parish to seven.

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron declared a State of Emergency in the parish to expedite the repairs of these bridges. As per the DOTD, crews mobilized to begin repairs to the Boudreaux Canal Bridge on Monday, June 16. The bridge repair plan will continue as follows:

June 16-22, 2025 – DOTD crews mobilize to the site to begin constructing strong backs to support stringers and prepare for removal of the existing floor beams.

June 23 – July 20, 2025 – Four floorbeams will be replaced at an estimated rate of one floorbeam per week. (Contingent upon delivery of materials.)

July 21, 2025 – Completion (estimated August 31): Bridge will be opened to vehicular traffic. Additional repairs including main girder strengthening and cleaning and painting will continue to occur with marine traffic closures coordinated with the coast guard.

Administration will continually follow up with DOTD to ensure the bridge is reopened as soon as possible.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.