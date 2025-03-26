Terrebonne Parish artist Abbie Bourgeois wins statewide LDWF License Card Contest with alligator photograph

Terrebonne Parish artist Abbie Bourgeois was recently announced as one of the four statewide winners of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) 2025 License Card Contest.

Abbie Bourgeois is a native of Bourg, but a current resident of Schriever, where she and her husband Brody Bourgeois are currently raising their four young children. Abbie was a Registered Nurse in both New Orleans and Houma prior to starting her family, and is now continuing to pursue her love for nature and creation through art.

Abbie is an award-winning photographer, and enjoys capturing wildlife and nature while out on the water with family. The local artist also paints in acrylics, with her artwork featuring bright colors and unique textures.

A hard collector’s license card of Abbie’s winning photograph of an alligator will be available for $5 (plus a $3.50 convenience fee) by April 28, 2025. These collectible cards will be shipped directly to your door and will allow you to carry all of your annual active licenses on one long-lasting card that fits right in your wallet.

The hard cards will be available for purchase at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/. If you have already purchased your annual licenses, or have a lifetime license, you will have the option to upgrade to one of the new collector’s cards by purchasing one for an additional fee. That card will display all active privileges held by its owner.

Other winners of this year’s contest are Jeff Penny, Chad Nolan, and Ty Hibbs.

“We sincerely thank everyone who participated in the contest by either submitting an image or by voting for your favorite. You all made this contest WILDLY exciting,” reads a statement from LDWF. “Congratulations again to our winners!”