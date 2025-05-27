Terrebonne Parish author Ken Wells to represent Louisiana at 2025 National Book Festival in D.C.

Terrebonne Parish author Ken Wells has been announced as one of two Louisiana authors to represent the state at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. this September.

The Center for the Book in the Library of Congress in Washington annually asks its Affiliate Centers for the Book (representing each of the 50 states) to select a “Great Reads” book for Young Readers and one for Adult Readers that represents its literary heritage. The author or illustrator may have been born or lives there, or the setting of the book is within the state or territory.

The Affiliate Centers then travel to Washington for the National Book Festival, where each Affiliate booth features its “Great Reads” books and provides information about their states or territories for thousands of book lovers from across the nation.

The 2025 Louisiana adult readers’ “Great Reads” selection is Bayou Black native Ken Wells’s Gumbo Life: A Journey Down the Roux Bayou. In this culinary memoir, Wells shares his lifelong quest to explore the roots and mysteries of gumbo and how it has become one of the world’s most beloved dishes.

Raised on the banks of Bayou Black, Wells is the second of six sons of an alligator-hunting father and a Cajun-French-speaking mother and gumbo chef extraordinaire. He is a Pulitzer-Prize finalist, editor of two Pulitzer-Prize-winning projects, and winner of the Harry Chapin book award for his narrative non-fiction work The Good Pirates of the Forgotten Bayous.

He is the author of six novels set in the Louisiana bayous, including the coming-of-age classic, Meely LaBauve and young-adult adventure tale Swamped! In between visits to Louisiana, Wells divides his time between Chicago and a log cabin in the wilds of Maine, and dabbles in photography, digital art, music, songwriting, and more.

“Louisiana not only has the best food and music, we are blessed to also be home to outstanding authors who craft everything from excellent children’s books to the latest political page turners,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “It’s always a pleasure to be able to promote Louisiana literary heritage on the national stage.”

The 2025 Louisiana young readers “Great Reads” selection is Paul Siefken’s Vernon Poche & the Ghosts of New Orleans, the story of the young friends Vernon and Alisha who search for a way home through the ruins of Hurricane Katrina while interacting with the ghosts who remain haunting the empty streets.

This year’s National Book Festival is Saturday, September 6, 2025. For more information, visit the Library of Congress National Book Festival webpage.

The Louisiana Center for the Book was established in the State Library of Louisiana in 1994. Its mission is to stimulate public interest in reading, books, literacy, and libraries and to celebrate Louisiana’s rich literary heritage. It is the official state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book.

Press release provided by the State Library of Louisiana and edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.