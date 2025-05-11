Terrebonne Parish celebrates exceptional student athletes following 2025 Special Olympics Event

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently recognized outstanding participants in their 2025 Special Olympics Track and Field event.

The one-day event includes track and field-style tournaments for Adapted Physical Education (APE) students, and is a day full of excitement, camaraderie, and friendly competition.

From each participating school, one student was selected to receive this recognition for being a top participator in the spring Special Olympics.

“This is the best part of our job– to recognize and appreciate everything our students are accomplishing,” said Superintendent Bubba Orgeron.

“This has truly made my night. This is why we do what we do,” said Board Member Michael LaGarde. “It feels great to see these young students come and receive these awards. We are going to keep making the Special Olympics even better. We are so proud of you.”

The following students were recognized from each participating school:

Bryce Foret – Acadian Elementary School

Warrennisha Thompson – Broadmoor Elementary School

Briley Rogers – Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School

Tess Lousteau – Dularge Elementary School

Emma Naquin – Grand Caillou Elementary School

Michelle Trosclair – Legion Park Elementary School

Alayna Celestin – Lisa Park Elementary School

Austin Breaux – Mulberry Elementary School

Samantha Merrifield – Oakshire Elementary School

Kassius Jones – Southdown Elementary School

Titus Verdin, Jr. – Upper Little Caillou Elementary School

Ken’Tory Mathews – Caldwell Middle School

Madilynn Oncale – Evergreen Jr. High School

Braylon Lambert – Houma Jr. High School

Ivan Carbajal – Lacache Middle School

Hunter Voisin – Oaklawn Middle School

Ethan Skoglund – H. L. Bourgeois High School

Nicholas Burdis, Jr. – Ellender Memorial High School

Kaydon Lyons – South Terrebonne High School

Jordan Szelewski – Terrebonne High School

Congratulations to these students for their outstanding achievements! For more information, and to watch the meeting in full, please click here.

All photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish School District.