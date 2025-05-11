Terrebonne Parish celebrates exceptional student athletes following 2025 Special Olympics Event

Big Rigs, Big Fun: Touch-A-Truck rolls back into Thibodaux this summer at Bayou Country Children’s MuseumMay 11, 2025
The Terrebonne Parish School District recently recognized outstanding participants in their 2025 Special Olympics Track and Field event.
The one-day event includes track and field-style tournaments for Adapted Physical Education (APE) students, and is a day full of excitement, camaraderie, and friendly competition.
From each participating school, one student was selected to receive this recognition for being a top participator in the spring Special Olympics.
“This is the best part of our job– to recognize and appreciate everything our students are accomplishing,” said Superintendent Bubba Orgeron.
“This has truly made my night. This is why we do what we do,” said Board Member Michael LaGarde. “It feels great to see these young students come and receive these awards. We are going to keep making the Special Olympics even better. We are so proud of you.”
The following students were recognized from each participating school:
- Bryce Foret – Acadian Elementary School
- Warrennisha Thompson – Broadmoor Elementary School
- Briley Rogers – Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School
- Tess Lousteau – Dularge Elementary School
- Emma Naquin – Grand Caillou Elementary School
- Michelle Trosclair – Legion Park Elementary School
- Alayna Celestin – Lisa Park Elementary School
- Austin Breaux – Mulberry Elementary School
- Samantha Merrifield – Oakshire Elementary School
- Kassius Jones – Southdown Elementary School
- Titus Verdin, Jr. – Upper Little Caillou Elementary School
- Ken’Tory Mathews – Caldwell Middle School
- Madilynn Oncale – Evergreen Jr. High School
- Braylon Lambert – Houma Jr. High School
- Ivan Carbajal – Lacache Middle School
- Hunter Voisin – Oaklawn Middle School
- Ethan Skoglund – H. L. Bourgeois High School
- Nicholas Burdis, Jr. – Ellender Memorial High School
- Kaydon Lyons – South Terrebonne High School
- Jordan Szelewski – Terrebonne High School
Congratulations to these students for their outstanding achievements! For more information, and to watch the meeting in full, please click here.
All photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish School District.