Terrebonne Parish closes two bridges due to icy conditions

January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that two bridges will be closed to vehicular traffic due to icy conditions.


 

The Twin Spans and the Prospect Bridge are now closed as of January 21, 2025 until further notice.

 

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.

