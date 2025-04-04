Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announces launch of new parish website

From TPCG – Terrebonne Parish President Jason W. Bergeron is excited to announce the launch of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s newly redesigned Parish website.

Our revamped site is aimed at delivering a more user-focused and visually engaging experience. The site is easier to navigate and mobile friendly, allowing more efficient access to our various online services, such as paying bills, requesting permits and licenses, and more.

“We really look forward to this website being another tool to help promote the growth of Terrebonne Parish,” said Parish President Bergeron.

Visit tpcg.org to explore our new site. We are excited for this launch as we continue to move Terrebonne forward.