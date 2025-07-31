Terrebonne Parish Council approves $4.5M funding for Finding Our Roots Museum in 6-3 vote

During their regular meeting this evening, the Terrebonne Parish Council held a heated public hearing before voting to approve the $4.5 million allocated budget for a permanent Finding Our Roots Museum in Houma.

Prior to last night’s meeting, the Terrebonne Parish Budget and Finance Committee voted on July 14 to approve the use of $4.5 million in grant money for the new museum. This figure includes $3 million allocated for the purchase of 7938 W Main Street as the new permanent location for the Finding Our Roots African American Museum. The building is currently home to HTV10.

With $3 million of the total going towards the purchase of the building, the remaining $1.5 million will be allocated for museum set-up costs. The funds in question are a part of a federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grant, and cannot be reallocated for roads, bridges, or other activity.

This potential purchase has stirred the interests of the community, even prompting HTV10’s Martin Folse to release an editorial video addressing rumors.

“I know my history, I know my roots, I know where I came from and where I’m going,” said Finding Our Roots Museum owner Margie Scoby. “We all are here by God’s grace, and with that being said, I hope you think about us and know we deserve it.”

Comments from the public during the meeting showed overwhelming support for the museum and museum owner, Margie Scoby, and what she provides to the community.

The Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum provides a rich and immersive experience into African American history and culture. The ever-moving museum has been parked at many local places around Terrebonne Parish, including the Terrebonne Parish Public Library and Explore Houma.

“We have people who come to Houma looking for information on their heritage, and we don’t have that yet,” said Sondra Corbitt with Explore Houma. “I am in support of having this in our parish.”

“What good are bridges and roads in our community if no one wants to live here?” said a citizen. “We need to invest in the community across the board.”

Following the public comments and questions, the Terrebonne Parish Council passed 6-3. See the individual breakdown of votes below:

Kevin Champagne – YEA

John Amedee – YEA

Daniel Babin – NAY

Brien Pledger – NAY

Carlee Harding (Chair) – YEA

Kim Chauvin (Vice Chair) – NAY

Clyde Hamner – YEA

Clayton Voisin – YEA

Steve Trosclair – YEA

To watch the meeting in full, please click here.