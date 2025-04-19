Terrebonne Parish Council honors local Louisiana SkillsUSA Medalists

Brand-new tennis and pickleball courts coming to Chauvin ParkApril 18, 2025
The Terrebonne Parish Council recently recognized Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical School students who brought home medals at the 2025 Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships.
“We as a parish want our students top make choices for themselves, whether it be military, college, or technical skills– but the most important thing is we want you to learn these skills and then come back home,” said Councilman Brien Pledger. “We want you to help us bring Terrebonne Parish into the future.”
The Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships were held March 26-28, 2025 in New Orleans, with students competing from across the state. The local students brought home a total of 25 medals, and will be progressing to compete Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia:
GOLD MEDALISTS
- Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair – Alexander Samitez
- Automotive Service Technology – Colby Naranjo
- Carpentry – Logan Lirette
- Diesel Equipment Technology – Logan Glynn
- Electrical Construction Wiring – Coben Trosclair
- HVAC – Jayvin Fitch
- Mobile Robotics Technology – (Team) Andrew Seale & Andy Carrere
- Nail Care – Olivia Naquin
- Power Equipment – Jacob Fanguy
- Louisiana Precision Machining – Kole Duplantis
- Welding Sculpture – Jace Portier
SILVER MEDALISTS
- Automotive Refinishing Technology – Allonna Vidrine
- Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair – Emmanuel Olascoaga
- Diesel Equipment Technology – Colby Boswell
- Electrical Construction Wiring – Myle Authement
- Nail Care – Kailey Pierre
BRONZE MEDALISTS
- Automotive Refinishing Technology – Mavrick Savoie
- Automotive Service Technology – Austin Bunch
- Diesel Equipment Technology – Clinton Holmes
- Electrical Construction Wiring – Dylan Landry
- First-Aid / CPR – Allie Clark
- Nursing Assisting – Tiffany McElyea
- Welding Sculpture – Kole Achee
“We’d like to thank the council for taking the time to invite our students here to receive this award,” said William Simmons with the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical School. “On behalf of our school, we want to say thank you. This is just the start.”
For more information and individual photos of each medalist, please visit Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School on Facebook. To watch the council meeting in full, please click here.