Terrebonne Parish Council honors local Louisiana SkillsUSA Medalists

The Terrebonne Parish Council recently recognized Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical School students who brought home medals at the 2025 Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships.

“We as a parish want our students top make choices for themselves, whether it be military, college, or technical skills– but the most important thing is we want you to learn these skills and then come back home,” said Councilman Brien Pledger. “We want you to help us bring Terrebonne Parish into the future.”

The Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships were held March 26-28, 2025 in New Orleans, with students competing from across the state. The local students brought home a total of 25 medals, and will be progressing to compete Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia:

GOLD MEDALISTS

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair – Alexander Samitez

Alexander Samitez Automotive Service Technology – Colby Naranjo

Colby Naranjo Carpentry – Logan Lirette

Logan Lirette Diesel Equipment Technology – Logan Glynn

Logan Glynn Electrical Construction Wiring – Coben Trosclair

Coben Trosclair HVAC – Jayvin Fitch

Jayvin Fitch Mobile Robotics Technology – (Team) Andrew Seale & Andy Carrere

(Team) Andrew Seale & Andy Carrere Nail Care – Olivia Naquin

Olivia Naquin Power Equipment – Jacob Fanguy

Jacob Fanguy Louisiana Precision Machining – Kole Duplantis

Kole Duplantis Welding Sculpture – Jace Portier

SILVER MEDALISTS

Automotive Refinishing Technology – Allonna Vidrine

Allonna Vidrine Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair – Emmanuel Olascoaga

Emmanuel Olascoaga Diesel Equipment Technology – Colby Boswell

Colby Boswell Electrical Construction Wiring – Myle Authement

Myle Authement Nail Care – Kailey Pierre

BRONZE MEDALISTS

Automotive Refinishing Technology – Mavrick Savoie

Mavrick Savoie Automotive Service Technology – Austin Bunch

Austin Bunch Diesel Equipment Technology – Clinton Holmes

Clinton Holmes Electrical Construction Wiring – Dylan Landry

Dylan Landry First-Aid / CPR – Allie Clark

Allie Clark Nursing Assisting – Tiffany McElyea

Tiffany McElyea Welding Sculpture – Kole Achee

“We’d like to thank the council for taking the time to invite our students here to receive this award,” said William Simmons with the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical School. “On behalf of our school, we want to say thank you. This is just the start.”

For more information and individual photos of each medalist, please visit Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School on Facebook. To watch the council meeting in full, please click here.