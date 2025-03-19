Terrebonne Parish Council honors retired teachers, recognizing their local impact

The Terrebonne Parish Council recently recognized and honored the hard work of local educators by proclaiming Thursday, March 20, 2025 as Retired Teachers Day.

Several retired educators were present at the meeting to accept the proclamation, including Councilman Clyde Hamner.

“We appreciate and thank you for this recognition. We represent a group of tireless workers who toiled in the classrooms and enjoyed every moment of it,” said Alma Dark, representative from the Retired Teachers Association in Terrebonne Parish. “We put in a lot of time and dedicated to Terrebonne Parish as you do too, and we thank you for it.”

“The retired teachers in Terrebonne Parish are some of the most active in the state, and its through their efforts that we get legislation passed in Baton Rouge and Washington D.C.,” said Councilman Hamner. “We enjoy doing what we do during our career and afterwards, too.”

The proclamation was read by Councilman Daniel Babin as follows:

“WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers have devoted their careers to the education and training of tens of thousands of Louisiana’s youth; and WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers have provided job and social skills training for adults throughout the state; and,

“WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers have rendered valuable service in diverse leadership roles to their communities and institutions throughout their careers and continue to render such services as retirees; and WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent the profession, which is given the basic responsibility for launching the careers of state and national leaders, and for laying the foundation for the welfare of all members of our society; and

“WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers have toiled ceaselessly to improve the quality of life in the state and nation, often in less than adequate circumstances and for less than adequate pay; and WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent a tremendous pool of experience and training which remains dedicated to the betterment of society everywhere; and

“WHEREAS, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent a loyal, patriotic, and concerned citizenry, which provides dedicated and dependable support to the leaders in our communities, state, and nation.

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President, Jason W. Bergeron, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that March 20, 2025 be hereby proclaimed: RETIRED TEACHERS DAY IN TERREBONNE PARISH, and that all retired teachers know their impact on the citizens of this great parish.”

For more information, or to watch the council meeting in full, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.