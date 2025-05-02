Terrebonne Parish Council proclaims “May the 4th Be With You” Day in celebration of upcoming Star Wars Festival

May the 4th Be With You is Louisiana’s largest Star Wars festival, organized by M4Louisiana, a nonprofit that blends Star Wars fandom with Cajun flair to raise funds for H.L. Bourgeois High School Band. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 in downtown Houma.

“Thank you to the Council for this– as a high school teacher, this means a lot to the band, and we really look forward to giving back to them with this event,” said a representative from the festival. “As a huge Star Wars fan and former band kid, this is just a great way to bring the unique culture into our fundraising. Thank you all so much.”

The proclamation was read as follows by Councilman John Amedee: “WHEREAS, May the 4th Be With You Louisiana is a commemorative day observed annually on or around May 4th to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise; and

“WHEREAS, The date May 4th was chosen as a play on the May the Force Be With You tagline that the Star Wars franchise is known for; and WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish residents first celebrated May the 4th Be With You Louisiana on May 4, 2021; and

“WHEREAS, this year’s May the 4th Be With You Louisiana Festival will be held in Downtown Houma on Saturday May 3, 2025 featuring live music, fun run and 5k, cook-off and other tasty treats, costume contests (for both adults and children), light saber demonstrations, a wookie-roar contest, photo opportunities with Star Wars characters, vendors, and other games and activities for families; and

“WHEREAS, this and other local events are what makes the community of Terrebonne Parish and its citizens so special; and WHEREAS, as a local non-profit organization, M4 Louisiana will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this year’s celebration to the H.L. Bourgeois High School’s band program.

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President, Jason W. Bergeron, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that May 3, 2025 be declared: “May the 4th Day,” as we invite all residents of Terrebonne Parish to participate in the festivities!

For more information about the May the 4th Be With You Festival, please visit their Facebook page. To watch the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting in full, please click here.