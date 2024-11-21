Terrebonne Parish Council rejects ordinance to raise Civic Center Fees for local organizations

During their regular meeting last night, the Terrebonne Parish Council unanimously voted against an ordinance raising Civic Center fees for all non-government entities.

The ordinance would have drastically raised the price for local organizations, most notably carnival clubs, to utilize the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center– creating a price increase of almost 70% in some cases. The Civic Center is home to a slew of local events, including high school graduations, Mardi Gras Tableaus and celebrations, recitals, and more, with all of these events at stake with a potential price hike.

The ordinance read as follows: “An ordinance to Amend Sections 1-403 through 2-406 in Article XIII of Chapter 2 of the Terrebonne Parish Code of Ordinances, Cultural Facilities, to add the Civic Center to the list of facilities subject to fee waivers; to restrict fee waivers to Governmental entities hosting civic, safety, health, and economic events open to the public; to provide for non-commercial rental discounts; and to revise rental rates; and to provide for matters relative thereto.”

14 community members submitted official cards in opposition to the ordinance prior to the meeting. On Wednesday, November 13, representatives from each carnival club also met with administrative officials to discuss the proposed ordinances and their concerns relating to it.

“The carnival clubs are eager to participate in an open discussion that will contribute to the development of an improved ordinance for the benefit of the Civic Center,” said a representative of the local krewes. “We ask you to vote against the ordinance as written here today. This is supported by the 10 presidents of the riding carnival clubs in Houma.”

Council members unanimously voted to reject the ordinance.

To watch the November 20, 2024 Council Meeting in full, please click here.