Terrebonne Parish declares State of Emergency as seven key bridges shut down

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron has declared a State of Emergency for various bridges that are out of order in Terrebonne Parish.

“There are currently three Parish-owned bridges and four State-owned bridges that are closed to vehicular traffic,” said the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. “This state of emergency will help to facilitate the speedy repair and reopening of crucial bridges in Terrebonne Parish.”

The bridges that are out of order are the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, the Buquet Bridge, the Mandalay Bridge, the Daigleville Bridge, the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge, the Company Canal Bridge, and the Boudreaux Canal Bridge. See the complete map below:

Some of the residents of Chauvin are currently relying on just one bridge to access their homes and businesses and to evacuate in the event of a storm,” reads the official order from Parish President Jason Bergeron. “The simultaneous shut down of seven bridges within the parish puts the Parish in a state of crisis and emergency, requiring immediate and urgent action to avert injury to the lives, property, health, safety, and welfare of residents of Terrebonne Parish.”

To read the declaration in full, see below.