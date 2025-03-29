Terrebonne Parish election results – March 29, 2025

VCHS senior Lola Downer signs letter of intent for Millsaps CollegeMarch 29, 2025
Lafourche Parish election results – March 29, 2025March 29, 2025
According to the Louisiana Secretary of Sate Nancy Landry, the following results have been reported for the March 29, 2025 election in Terrebonne Parish:
- CA No. 1 (ACT No. 2, 2024-3ES – SB 1) — To provide for disciplinary proceedings over attorneys and to create courts of limited jurisdiction
- Yes-43%
- No-57%
- CA No. 2 (ACT No. 1, 2024-3ES – HB 7) — To provide with respect to the power of taxation including limitations thereon
- Yes- 42%
- No- 58%
- CA No. 3 (ACT No. 3, 2024-3ES – SB 2) — To provide relative to crimes committed by juveniles and to special juvenile proceedings
- Yes- 42%
- No- 58%
- CA No. 4 (ACT No. 4, 2024-3ES – SB 5) — To provide for election dates for newly-created judgeships or vacancies in office of judge
- Yes- 44%
- No- 56%
- Bayou Blue Fire Protection District — 20 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.
- Yes- 81%
- No- 19%